Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Peaceful Holiness
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Audrey Hardaway Watkins, 60, of Columbus, Georgia passed Monday, May 13, 2019 at Piedmont Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Peaceful Holiness Church with Elder Helen Purnell, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Friday, May 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Watkins was born June 27, 1957 in Columbus, GA, daughter of the late Grover Caulton and Mary Hardaway Goodwin. She was a member of Peaceful Holiness Church. Survivors include: her loving husband, Frank Watkins, two sons, Demetrius Hardaway and Renato Borders; four daughters, Kalethia Hardaway, Casonya (Oreander Sr.) Glover, Lakasha Hill and Tammy Hill; one brother, Jeffery Hardaway; two sisters, Cynthia (Minister Ed) Dubose and Alveta Fitzpatrick; five grandchildren, Keontae Glover, Oreande Glover Jr., Derek Bowden Jr., Brooklyn Johnson and Erion Glover, one great-grandchild, Oreandre Glover, III, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Please visit www.sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 17, 2019
