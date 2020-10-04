1/1
August Lincoln "Peewee" DeBrabant
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share August's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August Lincoln "PeeWee"
deBrabant
December 18, 1937-
October 1, 2020
Columbus, GA- August Lincoln "PeeWee" deBrabant Jr., age 82, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. The family will have a visitation on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary and one hour prior to services. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Interment will be in Parkhill Cemetery.
August was born in Columbus, Georgia on December 18, 1937; the son of August Lincoln deBrabant Sr. and Rada Louisa Phelps deBrabant. He was educated in Columbus and attended Jordan High School. In September of 1958, August married Janice Greene, they were married for 59 years.
PeeWee, at the age of 17, went to work in the Heavy Equipment Department of Muscogee County, which later became the City of Columbus Heavy Equipment Department. He retired after 38 years of service. PeeWee enjoyed going the beach and going out to eat. He loved everyone and never met a stranger. He loved his Savior and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. What he truly loved was his family and spending time with them.
PeeWee was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his parents; a sister, June Claycomb; a brother, Joseph Lamar deBrabant Sr.; a brother-in-law William Streetman, and a nephew, Larry Greene Jr.
Survivors include a son, William deBrabant (Angi); two daughters, Terri Ussery, Kim (Robert) Smith; three granddaughters, Lacie Paul, Abby Ussery, Katelyn deBrabant; three grandsons, Kyle deBrabant, Robbie Smith, Cameron Smith; four great grandchildren, Lana, Lilly, Leah Paul, and Oliver Smith; three sisters-in-law, Linda Sue Streetman, Judy Stokes, Debbie McMillan; and one brother, Eugene (Sue) deBrabant; a brother-in-law Larry Greene; several nieces and nephews, he is also survived by his dog, "Little Bit."
August is a special husband, father, PaPa, and great-PaPa. PaPa will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his children and grandchildren.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the deBrabant family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved