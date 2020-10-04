August Lincoln "PeeWee"
deBrabant
December 18, 1937-
October 1, 2020
Columbus, GA- August Lincoln "PeeWee" deBrabant Jr., age 82, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. The family will have a visitation on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary and one hour prior to services. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary. Interment will be in Parkhill Cemetery.
August was born in Columbus, Georgia on December 18, 1937; the son of August Lincoln deBrabant Sr. and Rada Louisa Phelps deBrabant. He was educated in Columbus and attended Jordan High School. In September of 1958, August married Janice Greene, they were married for 59 years.
PeeWee, at the age of 17, went to work in the Heavy Equipment Department of Muscogee County, which later became the City of Columbus Heavy Equipment Department. He retired after 38 years of service. PeeWee enjoyed going the beach and going out to eat. He loved everyone and never met a stranger. He loved his Savior and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. What he truly loved was his family and spending time with them.
PeeWee was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his parents; a sister, June Claycomb; a brother, Joseph Lamar deBrabant Sr.; a brother-in-law William Streetman, and a nephew, Larry Greene Jr.
Survivors include a son, William deBrabant (Angi); two daughters, Terri Ussery, Kim (Robert) Smith; three granddaughters, Lacie Paul, Abby Ussery, Katelyn deBrabant; three grandsons, Kyle deBrabant, Robbie Smith, Cameron Smith; four great grandchildren, Lana, Lilly, Leah Paul, and Oliver Smith; three sisters-in-law, Linda Sue Streetman, Judy Stokes, Debbie McMillan; and one brother, Eugene (Sue) deBrabant; a brother-in-law Larry Greene; several nieces and nephews, he is also survived by his dog, "Little Bit."
August is a special husband, father, PaPa, and great-PaPa. PaPa will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his children and grandchildren.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com
for the deBrabant family.