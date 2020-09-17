1/
Avis Delores Ragan
Avis Delores
Ragan
December 11, 1925 -
September 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Avis Ragan, 94 years old, died on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Signature Healthcare, Marietta, Georgia. A private burial will take place at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia.
Avis was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Lawrence and Gladys Krieser Lemke. She met her husband Roe E. Ragan while he was in the U.S. Navy stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station near Chicago, Illinois. After Roe's retirement from civil service, they travelled around the country in their RV, enjoying many sights and making new friends. They were married 47 ½ years and had four children. Avis was a homemaker and had served in many capacities in her church, Edgewood Baptist, since its beginning. She had also volunteered as a Pink Lady at St. Francis Hospital for many years. Her kindness and consideration were often seen not only by her relatives and friends, but also by complete strangers that she met. "What a sweet lady" was the usual description describing Avis Ragan.
Avis was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved Aunt Dolly, her husband Roe Ragan, her daughter Hedy McDowell (Rich) and her grandson Dan Ragan (Lacy).
Surviving Avis are three sons: Greg (Martha) Ragan, Steve (Pamela) Ragan and Wayne (Roni) Ragan; seven grandchildren: Matt Ragan (Shelly), Todd McDowell (Jennifer), Maria McDowell Brown (Rob), Jeff Ragan (Patricia), Laurie Ragan Cugino (Michael), Jennifer Ragan Eckols (Jason), Amy Ragan McDowell (Scott); thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Ella Will Ragan Fellows of Edison Georgia, Vivian Ragan Colwell of Columbus, Georgia and several nieces and nephews-in-law.
To share a fond memory of Avis or condolences with her family please visit www.shcolumbus.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
