Babette Kimsey
Ducharme
March 25, 1961-
September 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Babette Kimsey Ducharme, 59, of Columbus, died Thursday September 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. A private interment will be held after the service.
Babette was born March 25, 1961 in Ft. Campbell, KY to Connie Pauline Daniels Kimsey of Columbus, GA and the late Maj. Donald Wayne Kimsey. Ms. Ducharme attended St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School. Babette recently returned to Columbus, GA where she managed the E-Commere Auction Site for Goodwill Industries. She was a past member of St. Anne Church in Columbus.
Ms. Ducharme was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Annette J. Kimsey.
Survivors include her mother, Connie Pauline Kimsey, a daughter and partner, Shannon Hamilton and Kevin Sharkey of Panama City Beach, FL, son, Brandon Weaver of Jacksonville, FL, brothers, David M. Kimsey (Ellen) of Midland, GA and Scott Kimsey (Nancy) of Columbus, GA, grandchild, Jadelyn Kay, and a niece and nephews, Kyle Kimsey, Rockford Kimsey, Roland Kimsey, Heather Frazier, Joshua Nazario and Timothy Frazier .
Babette was a survivor during Hurricane Michael so the family would like contributions in lieu of flowers to be made to, Project HOPE, PO Box 5029 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5029, Convoy of Hope, PO Box 1125 Springfield, MO 65801, or to Mercy Chefs at www.mercychefs.com/donate
.
Those who wish to sign the online guest registry for Babette please visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net