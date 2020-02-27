|
|
Bailey Ann
Mitchell
February 6, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Bailey Ann Mitchell was born at 25 weeks and 6 days gestational on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 8:05 p.m. to parents Brionna Lewis and Jimmy Mitchell lll at the Piedmont Medical Hospital of Columbus Georgia. She was far more precious than any other baby born that day as she was born in the arms of angels.
She weighed 1 pound, 7 ounces and was 13 inches long.
Our sweet silent baby girl you may have never took a breath in this world. But, you my dear left us all so breathless. You will forever be so perfect and beautiful. Never to be forgotten by all the lives you touched those beautiful 6 months you were carried. I carried you every second of your life and I'll love you every second of mine. You may have born as our Aquarius little swimmer but you will forever be a Taurus like your mommy with those spunky kicks.
Forever Daddy's Girl and Mommy's World.
Bubba needed you up in the clouds so you two could play together while watching over us. We will all be together again soon my sweet babies just don't wonder off to far from momma and daddy. We hope to make you and Ittie Bittie proud for us to be your parents.
Preceded in Heaven: Bubba (Ittie Bittie) Bradley Cameron Mitchell (5months & 9 days old) Aunt Kimberly Michelle Lewis, Great Grandmother Nellie C. Lewis, Great Grandmother Jean Johnson Thomas, Great Aunt Melissa LaFollette. Great Uncle Brian Lafollette, Great Grandparents Diana and Russell Napier.
Survived by her parents Brionna M. Lewis and Jimmy R. Mitchell lll Grandfather Johnny Mack Lewis, Grandmothers Michelle L. Lewis and Patricia L, Mitchell. Aunts and Uncles: Brandyn Brooks, Jon-Micheal U. Lewis, Jon C. Lewis, Abbigayle M. Ferrell, Bridgett C. Watkins , Demetris Watkins , Shannon R. Puryear ,Kenneth Puryear. Cousins: DJ Demtris Watkins Jr, & KJ Kenneth Puryear Jr,
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2020