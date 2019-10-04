Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Ellis Full Gospel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Baker


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Baker Obituary
Barbara Ann
Baker
March 3, 1956-
September 26, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Barbara Ann Baker, 63, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Ellis Full Gospel Church with Apostle James D. Fears, pastor, and Min. Janice Daniel, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Baker was born March 3, 1956 in Lee County, AL to the late Rosie Pearl Vaughn and the late Algie Baker, Jr. She was a member of St. Ellis Full Gospel, attended the Lee County School Systems, and worked in textile.
Survivors include her children, Venissa Moffett, Royzell Moffett, Jr. and Reginald Moffett; four grandchildren, Chaleathia (Tory) Passmore, SPC Gerald Gilbert, Jr., Tajakelia Mercer, and Derrick Toombs; four great grandchildren; one brother, Rodney Johnson; sisters, Jeraldine (Flester) Crowell, Otilla Williams; step-father Moses Johnson, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now