Barbara Ann
Baker
March 3, 1956-
September 26, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Barbara Ann Baker, 63, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Ellis Full Gospel Church with Apostle James D. Fears, pastor, and Min. Janice Daniel, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Baker was born March 3, 1956 in Lee County, AL to the late Rosie Pearl Vaughn and the late Algie Baker, Jr. She was a member of St. Ellis Full Gospel, attended the Lee County School Systems, and worked in textile.
Survivors include her children, Venissa Moffett, Royzell Moffett, Jr. and Reginald Moffett; four grandchildren, Chaleathia (Tory) Passmore, SPC Gerald Gilbert, Jr., Tajakelia Mercer, and Derrick Toombs; four great grandchildren; one brother, Rodney Johnson; sisters, Jeraldine (Flester) Crowell, Otilla Williams; step-father Moses Johnson, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019