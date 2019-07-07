Home

McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
Barbara Culpepper
Barbara Ann Joiner Culpepper

Barbara Ann Joiner Culpepper


1937 - 2019
Barbara Ann Joiner Culpepper Obituary
Barbara Ann Joiner
Culpepper
May 11, 1937-
July 5, 2019
Columbus, GA- Barbara Ann Joiner Culpepper, 82, of Columbus, GA Passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2019 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Barbara, favorably known as Bebe, was born on May 11, 1937 at Martin Army Hospital, Ft. Benning, GA. daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Joiner. Most of her life she was active in Real Estate and Property Management throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama. Bebe was a successful businesswoman, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and friend to many. She loved her "Pepper Dog" deeply and was extremely dedicated to her family and their happiness.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Bobby Alton Culpepper.
Survivors include one daughter, Susan Bryan (Buddy); three sons, Robert Culpepper (Susan), Tommy Culpepper (Joan), Jim Culpepper (Susan) all of Columbus, GA; a sister, Mary Smith (Jerry) of Anniston, AL; nine grandchildren, Wesley Culpepper, Patrick Culpepper, Bethell Culpepper, Cates Culpepper (Kristin), Bo Bryan (Amanda), Ben Bryan (Mary Bailey), Chris Bryan (Jennie), Berkley Blanchard (Perry), Brittney Keller (Ray); five great grandchildren, a great great granddaughter, several sister and brother-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bebe's family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers for the love, companionship, and care that they provided. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Columbus Hospice at 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 or .
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 7, 2019
