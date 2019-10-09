|
Barbara Ann
Kirby
November 4, 1941-
October 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Barbara Ann Kirby, age 77, went Home to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Quitman Lorimer Kirby, Jr., daughters, Sibbie Diane Seymour (Mike) and Monica Suzanne Maxwell, son, Bryan Quitman Kirby (Kara), sister, Janice Hancock, two grandsons, her cousin, Mary Varnadoe, and three nephews.
Barbara was born on November 4, 1941 in Valdosta, GA to the late Hilda Anderson Crawley and Vernie Newton Anderson.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Pastor Don Wilhite, Pastor Emeritus, and Pastor Ricky Smith of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. The family will meet with friends in the funeral home prior to the service. Barbara will be interred in Cat Creek Cemetery, Valdosta, GA. Valdosta friends and family are invited to the graveside service at Cat Creek Cemetery on Friday at 4:30 PM.
Barbara graduated from Valdosta High School, Valdosta, GA in 1959, and within a few days flew to Honolulu, Hawaii, where she and Quitman were married on June 13, 1959. She chose as her profession to be a "stay-at-home" mom for her children and a "help mate" to her husband, succeeding in every capacity. Barbara was the "glue" that kept everything together through some 13-15 military and civilian moves and some 50+ months separation while her husband was away for military duties. In her "spare time", she completed studies to become a physician's assistant, served in voluntary positions with the military, and home schooled as required.
Barbara was a Christian. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was thankful for all of God's blessings to her and her family and friends. She considered being a Wife, Mother, Sister and Friend to be rich blessings from God. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 38 years and taught adult "life groups" (Sunday School) on alternating Sundays.
Her family misses her but is comforted knowing she is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers those wishing to do so can make a donation to Cat Creek Cemetery Committee, c/o Ace Electric, Inc., 4081 Inner Perimeter Rd., Valdosta, GA, 31602.
