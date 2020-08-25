BarbaraBagwellMay 20, 1943-August 23, 2020Hamilton, GA- Barbara L. Bagwelll, 77 of Hamilton, Georgia died Sunday August 23, 2020 at her home.Graveside Funeral Services will be held Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home.Mrs. Bagwell was born May 20, 1943 in Phenix City, Alabama to the late Guy Hamilton and Cleo Binog. She retired from Fieldcrest Mills as a Quality Control Supervisor and was a member of Weems Road Free Will Baptist Church.Barbara was predeceased by her grandson Johnny "Spud" Robertson Jr. She is survived by her husband Malcolm "Mac" Bagwell of Hamilton, Georgia,.Son Johnny (Jeanette) Robertson of Five Points, Alabama. Brother Jerry (Brownie) Posey. Two Sisters Pat Gentry and Becky Mitchell.