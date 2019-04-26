Barbara C.

Powell

May 25, 1944-

April 24, 2019

West Point, GA- Barbara Christine Powell, age 74 of West Point, GA passed away, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Powell was born May 25, 1944 in Kempton, Germany. At the age of ten she immigrated to the United States as a naturalized citizen with her parents, the late Ret. Command Sergeant Major Frank Charles Plass and Juliane Doris Plass. She was a 1963 graduate of Columbus High School and afterwards worked for First Federal Saving and Loan, Schomburg's Jewelers, and St. Francis Hospital. She retired with over fifteen years of service at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, GA, where she enjoyed working in the Lodge and Spa and various gift shops. Mrs. Powell assisted her mother for many years in knitting bonnets for the newborn babies at Martin Army Hospital at Ft. Benning.

In her teen years Mrs. Powell helped her parents in the operation of their Kennel. This led to her love of animals and to becoming a successful breeder of champion poodles. Later, she and her husband were the owners of Chuck-Bar Emu Ranch in Harris County, and were responsible for introducing the raising of Emu's in the state of Georgia. She was the co-founder of the Georgia Emu Association and from the early to mid-1990's their ranch was a vital part of the Presidential Pathways Tourism Association. Mrs. Powell was a member of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Columbus, GA and loved being outdoors. In addition to being a die-hard Atlanta Falcons Fan, she enjoyed sharing many family-oriented hobbies with her husband and daughters, including camping, backpacking, scuba diving, and motorcycling. She was an active member of the Valley Motorcycle Touring Association and the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Louise Schomburg Powell.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles Frederick Powell of West Point, GA; two daughters, Patricia Woodall (Preston) of Cataula, GA.; and Julie Ann Powell (Don Elmer) of West Point, GA; grandchildren, Rachel Nicole Duvall (Adam) of New Jersey, and Preston D. Woodall, Jr. of Missouri; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald William Powell (Patty) of Fortson, GA; foster sister-in-law, Janet Batot of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Chapel of Cox Funeral Home, 240 Walton Street Hamilton, GA 31811, Col. Tom Carlisle officiating the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the services.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be given in memory of Mrs. Powell to PAWS of Columbus 4900 Milgen Road Columbus, GA 31907.

Online condolences may be offered at www.coxfh.com.

The Powell family is being assisted by Cox Funeral Home, Hamilton with the arrangements.