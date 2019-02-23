Barbara Christine

Sasser Peebles

November 2, 1919 -

February 21, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Barbara Peebles was born in Columbus, Georgia on November 2, 1919. She passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House. There will be a private burial at Parkhill Cemetery. The funeral service will be at First Presbyterian Church on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. followed by visitation at the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Richard Peebles, Jr.; her parents Ruth Scott Sasser and Roy Coggins Sasser; two brothers: Roy C. Sasser, Jr. and Scott Sasser, Sr.(Margaret); and three sisters: Claire Sasser Walker (Curtis), Elizabeth Sasser McKinney and Eugenia "Jeanne" Sasser Thombley (Joe). She is survived by her children: Richard Christopher Peebles (Virginia), Barbara Rebecca Peebles, Richard Scott Peebles (Kathy) and grandchildren: Richard Christopher Peebles, Jr. (Susan), John Tucker Peebles (Anne), Rene Peebles Nelson (Eric), Barbara Christine Threlkeld, Robin Threlkeld Sullens (Justin) and Benjamin Scott Peebles (Heather). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Lilly Peebles, Cameron Peebles, Raymond Peebles, Laurel Peebles, Wyatt Nelson, Ruthie Nelson, Jocelyn Peebles, Benjamin Peebles and Christy Sullens.

Since marrying Richard Peebles in 1939, Barbara was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church. She served as a Bible Circle Chair and Moderator, Sunday school teacher, and many offices in the Women of the Church including: President and Church Historian. In the 1950's, the Peebles family were seed members of Edgewood Presbyterian Church when First Presbyterian was planting new churches in Columbus neighborhoods. She played the piano and organ in their years at Edgewood. In her late 80's she was a Logos leader/teacher for young teenagers.

She served as a docent at the Columbus Museum and at Callaway Gardens and was always active in the community. She was a gracious hostess, wonderful cook, and loved to entertain family and friends. The Peebles loved to dance and to travel. She always enjoyed a host of good friends, and had special breakfast, lunch and dinner groups.

She enjoyed water sports at the beach and the river, water skiing until she was 70 years old. Her other activities included bridge, sewing, and the Magnolia Garden Club. Bar-Bar had great pride in her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and had a special relationship with each one of them.

The family would like to thank and recognize her wonderful caregivers of the last few years: Patricia Miller, Linda Baldwin and Vanessa Williams.

The family would like to thank and recognize her wonderful caregivers of the last few years: Patricia Miller, Linda Baldwin and Vanessa Williams.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to First Presbyterian Church, Columbus Hospice or a .