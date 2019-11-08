|
Barbara
Corman
May 15, 1930-
November 7, 2019
Columbus, GA- Barbara Siegel Corman, age 89, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 with her children by her side. Funeral services will be at Temple Israel with Rabbi Beth Schwartz officiating, on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will be at the Riverdale Cemetery following services.
Barbara was born in Rockaway, New York, on May 15, 1930; the daughter of Garris L. Siegel and Marguerite Baumann Siegel. Barbara married Robert P. Corman in 1955, they moved to Columbus in 1956.
They were members of Temple Israel, where she was a member of the Jewish Ladies Aid Society, Hadassah, the Columbus Museum, and a member of the Friends of the Columbus Library. Barbara was a potter, and enjoyed blending glass, she was a member of the Britt David Art Studio for over 40 years.
She was the original owner of the Dunkin Donuts locations on Macon Rd and Manchester Expressway. Barbara served on the Board of Directors of the Second Harvest Food Bank and was the Founder and Past President and Director of the Wynton Neighborhood Network, from 1984-1992. Barbara was the recipient of the Ruth Schwab Service to Mankind Award and she was selected for Gracious Ladies of Georgia 1988.
Barbara was preceded in death by: her husband, Robert P. Siegel; a son, Michael D. Corman; and a brother, Robert L. Corman. Survivors include: a daughter, Andrea Corman; a son, Steven (Lisa) Corman; four grandchildren, Richard, Rachel, Samuel, Lillian; a sister-in-law Elizabeth Siegel and many other family members and friends of our family that will cherish her memory.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Britt David Studio, 2700 E. Britt David Rd., Columbus, Georgia 31909; in honor of Barbara and earmarked for, Scholarships, Supplies, and equipment.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Corman family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019