Barbara Faye

Aiken Jones

April 27, 1941-

January 27, 2018

Phenix City, AL- Barbara Faye (Aiken) Jones

Barbara was the daughter of Ira Chandler Akin and Margaret Faye (Slaughter) Akin.

She was born at Emory University Hospital in DeKalb County, Georgia. She was raised in DeKalb County, Georgia. She was educated in the public school system of DeKalb County, Georgia, graduating from W.D. Thompson Elementary School and Druid Hills High School in 1959.

She received her Bachelor of Education Degree from North Georgia College in Dahlonega, Georgia in 1963, her Masters of Education Degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia in 1969 and her Specialist in Education Degree from Georgia State University in 1973. She was a member of Phi Alpha Theta National Honorary History Society, Nu Gramma Scholastic Honor Society, the Cyclops and the Rec Club at North Georgia.

Barbara is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR, National Number 658629.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis Ellington Jones and they have a deceased son, Sean Chandler Jones.

At her death, Barbara was a retired math teacher for the Muscogee County, Georgia School District. Barbara had a Lifetime Teaching Cerificate and License from the State of Georgia. These are rare and are no longer awarded.

Barbara was a moderate and intelligent person. She was talented and compositive thinking. She loved planting flowers and feeding the local birds. She enjoyed listening to classical music with her husband and was partial to classical piano compositions. She liked programs about animals and wildlife history, pets and the environment. She was interested in items concerning the world around her.

Barbara was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Phenix City, Alabama. She was a former member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia. She is buried in Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, Alabama. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary