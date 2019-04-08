Services Striffler-Hamby Mortuary 4071 Macon Road Columbus , GA 31907 (706) 563-2372 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Striffler-Hamby Mortuary 4071 Macon Road Columbus , GA 31907 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Parkhill Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Gilstrap Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Gilstrap

Columbus, GA- Barbara Gilstrap, 91, of Columbus, GA passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Orchard View surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery, with Rev. Grant Parker officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from11:00am to 1:00pm at Striffler-Hamby 4071 Macon Rd. Columbus, Georgia.

Mrs. Gilstrap was born December 13, 1927 in Phenix City, AL, the daughter of the late Jack and Mary Veasey. She was a graduate of Central High School in Phenix City in 1945. After graduating she attended the Mabel Bailey Fashion College. Barbara would marry the love of her life Oscar Gilstrap in 1946 and they spent the next 66 years together before his passing. She started work for Southern Bell in Oklahoma and continued that career into Tuscaloosa. She worked so that Mr. Gilstrap could complete degrees from the University of Oklahoma and University of Alabama. She was the wife of a coach, which was a full time job in itself. She and the family made six moves in a span of nine years, from Dothan, AL, to Valparaiso, FL, to Pensacola, FL, to Mobile, AL, back to Dothan, then lastly here in Columbus, GA. Moving from place to place Barbara had to instill in the family early to be able to make sound decisions and be independent in certain situations. Mrs. Gilstrap made sure to nurture her son to be a likeable and an original thinker, which in turn made each place they went even better than the last. She was a loving mother and a devout wife and always made the place they were living feel like home.

Once the Family settled in Columbus she got a job as a receptionist at the Muscogee County School District Office. Barbara always said that it was the best place to work with the best people. She made many enduring friendships in her time there before retiring in 1990. Most notable were her special friends, Miss T, Betty, Debbie, Rachel (Yvonne), Ann Marie and Tammy just to name a few and numerous others. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Phenix City; AL. Everyone knew that is where she would be on Wednesday and Sunday. Like her faith to her church. She had a somewhat similar schedule during the week, most Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday she was either watching her husband coach a game or watching her son participate in one. Mrs. Gilstrap was also the first person to have a Husband and Son inducted into the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers, James and Joe Veasey. Survivors include her Son, Speedy Gilstrap ( Julie); two sisters, Martha Thompson (Clarence) and Peggy Evans; lifelong friend and sister in law, Yvonne Veasey; four nieces, Joy Thomas Susan Veasey, Marta Pettway and Linda Kerr; two nephews, Scot Thompson and Brad Pettway. She also leaves behind numerous other extended family and friends

In lieu of flowers the family asks that Donations be made to Epworth United Methodist Church at 3763 US-280, Phenix City AL. Arrangements are being entrusted to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019