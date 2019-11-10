Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Progressive Chapel
Barbara J. Boynton


1950 - 2019
Barbara J. Boynton Obituary
Barbara J.
Boynton
July 19, 1950-
November 5, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Barbara Jean Florence Boynton transitioned home on Tuesday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. She was 69 years of age.
The daughter of the late Eddie, Jr. and Katie C. Williams Florence, Mrs. Boynton was a native of Columbus, GA who was a graduate of the William H. Spencer High School. She also attended Tuskegee University. A Fort Benning Civil Service employee, Mrs. Boynton retired from the Main Post Commissary following 20 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Larry Florence and Betty Ann Antoine.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her husband of 48 years, Mr. Ronald B. Boynton; two daughters, Pamela Preer and Captain (Retired) Nikki Jones (Sergeant Major Tommie); three beloved grandchildren, Kemet Boynton Preer, Ishmael Boynton Preer and Kalan Gabrielle Capers; three siblings, Eddie Florence III (Geraldine), Curtis L. Florence (Barbara) and Otis Florence (Pamela); beloved in-laws, William Boynton, Theodore Boynton, Samuel Boynton (LaJean) and John Boynton (Glenda); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Boynton will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12 noon at the Progressive Chapel with interment following in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Monday, 1 til 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 10, 2019
