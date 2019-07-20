Home

Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home
27186 E Main St
Ardmore, AL 35739
(256) 423-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home
27186 E Main St
Ardmore, AL 35739
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home
27186 E Main St
Ardmore, AL 35739
Barbara Jean Breeden


1940 - 2019
Barbara Jean Breeden Obituary
Barbara Jean
Breeden
May 09, 1940-
July 18, 2019
Prospect, TN- 79, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home.
She was born Thursday, May 9, 1940 in Fort Benning, GA, to the late Roy Leeman Speignt and May Dell Hall Speight. Barbara Jean was a member of Elkton Baptist Church, Elkton, TN.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harold L. Breeden, Prospect, TN; sons, Richard K. Breeden, Horton, AL, William A. Breeden, Huntsville, AL, and Robert M. Breeden, Huntsville, AL; sisters, Anita L. Cook, Columbus, GA,
Carol J. Taylor, Columbus, GA, Linda Long, Griffin, GA, and Diane Cole, Midland, GA; grandchildren, Jeremy A. Breeden, Rachael McKuen, Debbie Herron; and three great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home, Ardmore, Alabama from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.
The Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Will Cole officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ardmorechapel.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 20, 2019
