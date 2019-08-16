|
|
Barbara Jean Brown
Hurst
August 26, 1938-
August 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Barbara Jean Brown Hurst, 80, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hurst was born August 26, 1938 in Columbus, GA daughter of the late Shelburne Worth Brown, Jr. and Bealah Inez Tarpley. She was a 1956 graduate of Jordan Vocational High School and worked as an accountant in the tax department for the City of Columbus Tag and Tax Office. She was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church and loved to read, loved her pets, woodworking and her family.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Homer Hurst of Columbus, GA, daughters, Linda Scarborough (Mike) of Hamilton, GA and Vicky Hurst of Columbus, GA, grandchildren, Bradford William Glau, Landon Scott Siddall and Sheila Dawn Siddall, 6 great-grandchildren, special friends, Melanie Averett and Amanda Averett, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted, but those so desiring may make memorial donations to PAWS Humane 4900 Milgen Rd. Columbus, GA 31908.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019