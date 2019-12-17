|
Barbara Jean
Fussell Carter
May 19, 1931-
December 13, 2019
Alpharetta, GA- Barbara Jean Fussell Carter, 88, of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Columbus, GA, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Brickmont Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family. A date for a Memorial service will be announced after the first of the year, with Pastor Neal McCullohs IV officiating.
Mrs. Carter was born May 19, 1931 in Columbus, GA, the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Fussell. Barbara was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Columbus. She retired as Director of Elections and Registration for Muscogee County after fifteen years, and worked in elections for over forty years. She lived a very full life, serving on the Columbus Lawyers Auxiliary and the Medical Center Auxiliary. Mrs. Carter accomplished numerous accolades, President of the State Board of Registrars, Registrar of the Year in the State of Georgia, Zeta Phi Beta- Finer Womanhood Awards, and Frances Duncan Award- Achievement in Voter Registration.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William "Bill" Carter, and son Cal Carter. Survivors include two daughters, Lynn Carter Richardson (Art) of Woodstock, GA, and Cathy Carter McCullohs (Neal) of Lutz, FL; daughter in law, Cindy Carter; seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Also a cousin, Dick Almand of Atlanta, GA, and step-sisters, Joyia Spann and Juliene Coffin;
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 17, 2019