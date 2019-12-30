|
|
Barbara L.
Caldwell
June 21, 1942-
December 14, 2019
LaGrange, GA- Mrs. Caldwell was born on June 21, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School (New York City) in 1960. She received an Associates Applied Science Degree (Nursing) from Brooklyn College in 1965, going to work at several hospitals in the New York City area and volunteered with the American Red Cross at many military installations around the world. In 1980, Barbara came to the Columbus area where she continued her Nursing career starting at Cobb Hospital (Phenix City, Al), where she was a Unit Coordinator. In 1984, she became Director of Nursing at Chattahoochee Valley Nursing Services. Barbara discovered her true calling in 1990 when she worked at the Medical Center (Columbus, Ga) in the chemical dependency unit treating addiction issues, detox, and rehabilitation. She went on to The Bradley Center working with adolescents in a long-term residential treatment setting. Barbara received Bachelor of Science Degree (Nursing) from Columbus State University in 1993.Barbara finished her 40-year Nursing career at Martin Army Community Hospital where she was a Charge Nurse on the acute care psychiatric unit, retiring in 2006.
Barbara Caldwell was a very active volunteer, and with her husband Leonard Caldwell was a member of the Columbus Jazz Society, Georgia Sports Council, Columbus Visitors Bureau (The Ambassadors), Springer Theater (Docent/Usher), The National Infantry Museum (greeter and tours), she had been involved with Seniors and Law Enforcement (S.A.L.T.), attended the Civilian Law Enforcement Academy (C.L.E.A.A.), and was very active with Court Appointed Special Advocates (C.A.S.A.). She was a patron of The RiverCenter since it opened and had season tickets from the first season the Cottonmouths Hockey team came to the Civic Center until her health prevented her from going out and about very much.
She lost the love of her life, Leonard Caldwell, in 2014. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter: Elizabeth (Wayne), a son: Edward (Lynn). Barbara was the middle of three siblings: Beverley (Charlie) and Jim (Ali). Grandchildren: Michelle, Amanda (Skyler), Katlyn (Jeremy), Bhrody, Isabel, Leonard, Edward Jr. There are also nieces and nephews, as well as grand-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby, with visitation one hour prior. Please, no flowers or plants. If you would like to make a donation in the name of Barbara Caldwell, her favorites were The National Infantry Museum, Fort Benning, The Springer State Historic Theater in Columbus, Columbus Jazz Society of Columbus.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 30, 2019