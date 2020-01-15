Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jernigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Pope Jernigan


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Pope Jernigan Obituary
Barbara Pope
Jernigan
January 28, 1929-
January 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Barbara Pope Jernigan, 90 of Columbus, GA. passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Burial to follow in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jernigan was born in Columbus, GA. on January 28, 1929 daughter of the late Andrew L. Stillwell and Annie May Clark Stillwell. She worked for the Pentagon as an Administrative Assistant for several years. Later she worked at Matthews Department Store in the shoe department. She and her husband opened and managed Paul Pope Shoes in the mall until its closing in 1990. Mrs. Jernigan is a member of Wynnton United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband Paul R. Pope and her second husband James E. Jernigan, five sisters and a brother. Mrs. Jernigan volunteered as a Pink Lady with St. Francis Hospital for over 20 years.
Survivors include her two sons, Glen Paul Pope and James A. Pope and wife Katie all of Columbus, GA. three grandchildren, Camille Pope, Sara Ballew and husband Levi and Hanna Pope, two great grandchildren, Samantha Ballew and Finley Ballew, stepchildren, Marty Slaughter of Columbus, GA. and Robbie Jernigan of Springfield, MO.
Fond memories and condolences for the Jernigan family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -