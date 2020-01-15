|
Barbara Pope
Jernigan
January 28, 1929-
January 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Barbara Pope Jernigan, 90 of Columbus, GA. passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Burial to follow in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jernigan was born in Columbus, GA. on January 28, 1929 daughter of the late Andrew L. Stillwell and Annie May Clark Stillwell. She worked for the Pentagon as an Administrative Assistant for several years. Later she worked at Matthews Department Store in the shoe department. She and her husband opened and managed Paul Pope Shoes in the mall until its closing in 1990. Mrs. Jernigan is a member of Wynnton United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband Paul R. Pope and her second husband James E. Jernigan, five sisters and a brother. Mrs. Jernigan volunteered as a Pink Lady with St. Francis Hospital for over 20 years.
Survivors include her two sons, Glen Paul Pope and James A. Pope and wife Katie all of Columbus, GA. three grandchildren, Camille Pope, Sara Ballew and husband Levi and Hanna Pope, two great grandchildren, Samantha Ballew and Finley Ballew, stepchildren, Marty Slaughter of Columbus, GA. and Robbie Jernigan of Springfield, MO.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 15, 2020