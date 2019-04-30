|
|
Barbara
Preavy
March 29, 1946-
April 28, 2019
Pittsview , AL- Mrs. Barbara Ann Gilbert Preavy, 73, of Pittsview Alabama and a former resident of LaGrange died Sunday at St. Francis Hospital. Mrs. Preavy was born March 29, 1946 in LaGrange the daughter of the late Ales & Eula Green Upchurch. Barbara was Baptist by faith and was a former employee of Haines Hosiery Mobil, and Vend-All and owner-operator of several restaurants.
Survivors include
Husband: Gary Preavy
Daughters: Jessie Timbrook
Janice Gilbert
Sons: Dewey Gilbert, Jr
Dylan Preavy
Grandchildren: April (Anthony) Golden, Kendall (Corey) Cummings, Cassie Swindel, Mary Rae Preavy
Great-Grandchildren: Pheobe Cummings, Aaron Golden
Sisters: Doris (Allen) Dorris
June White
Brother: A. G. Upchurch
Funeral Services for Mrs. Barbara Ann Gilbert Preavy will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from the chapel of the Hunter-Allen-Myhand Funeral Home with the Reverend's Eddie Perry and Barry Golden officiating. The Family will receive friends at the funeral home
(Tuesday) evening from 6 until 8 P.M.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Barbara Ann Gilbert Preavy are by Hunter-Allen-Myhand Funeral Home. LaGrange Georgia
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019