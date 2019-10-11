|
Barbara
Spearman
June 6, 1954-
October 7, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Barbara Ann Spearman, 65, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, October 7, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Rutledge officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Spearman was born June 6, 1954 in Ft. Benning, GA to the late Edward Spearman and the late Mary Spearman. She was a member of New Central Missionary Baptist Church, educated in the Phenix City School System, and earned her Medical Assistant Certification at the International Career Institute College.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Spearman and Jerome Spearman; one daughter, Sabrina (Eugene) Lyles; special companion, Richard Lee Lewis; four aunts, Verlene Thomas, Annette Thomas Judy Thomas, and Willie Mae Cox; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019