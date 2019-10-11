Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Barbara Spearman


1954 - 2019
Barbara Spearman Obituary
Barbara
Spearman
June 6, 1954-
October 7, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Barbara Ann Spearman, 65, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, October 7, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Rutledge officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Spearman was born June 6, 1954 in Ft. Benning, GA to the late Edward Spearman and the late Mary Spearman. She was a member of New Central Missionary Baptist Church, educated in the Phenix City School System, and earned her Medical Assistant Certification at the International Career Institute College.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Spearman and Jerome Spearman; one daughter, Sabrina (Eugene) Lyles; special companion, Richard Lee Lewis; four aunts, Verlene Thomas, Annette Thomas Judy Thomas, and Willie Mae Cox; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019
