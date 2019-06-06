Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Cameron Cemetery
Cameron, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Summers Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Summers Betts


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Summers Betts Obituary
Barbara
Summers Betts
February 4, 1933-
June 5, 2019
Cherryville, NC-
Barbara Ashworth Summers Betts, age 86, of Cherryville, formerly of Cameron, SC, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 4, 1933 in Calhoun County, SC, to the late George and Jewelle Ashworth Summers. Mrs. Betts graduated with her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Winthrop College. She married the love of her life, Major James David Betts, Sr. She spent 35 years educating children on military bases. Mrs. Betts was a longtime member of Central Christian Church in Columbus, GA. In 2015, she moved to Cherryville to be near her brother and sister-in-law.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Major James David Betts; son, Michael Betts; and daughter-in-law, Rita Betts.Survivors include her son, David Betts, Jr. and wife, Luz of Dunedin, Fla.; grandson, Duke Betts; brother, George Summers Jr. and wife, Pat of Waco; and numerous classmates whom she loved dearly.A graveside service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Cameron Cemetery in Cameron, GA with her classmate, Rev. Gordan Haigler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, 7775 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909. Carpenter Funeral and Cremations is handling the service for Ms. Betts. Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now