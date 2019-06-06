Barbara

Summers Betts

February 4, 1933-

June 5, 2019

Cherryville, NC-

Barbara Ashworth Summers Betts, age 86, of Cherryville, formerly of Cameron, SC, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 4, 1933 in Calhoun County, SC, to the late George and Jewelle Ashworth Summers. Mrs. Betts graduated with her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Winthrop College. She married the love of her life, Major James David Betts, Sr. She spent 35 years educating children on military bases. Mrs. Betts was a longtime member of Central Christian Church in Columbus, GA. In 2015, she moved to Cherryville to be near her brother and sister-in-law.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Major James David Betts; son, Michael Betts; and daughter-in-law, Rita Betts.Survivors include her son, David Betts, Jr. and wife, Luz of Dunedin, Fla.; grandson, Duke Betts; brother, George Summers Jr. and wife, Pat of Waco; and numerous classmates whom she loved dearly.A graveside service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Cameron Cemetery in Cameron, GA with her classmate, Rev. Gordan Haigler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, 7775 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909. Carpenter Funeral and Cremations is handling the service for Ms. Betts. Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary