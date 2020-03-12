|
|
Barbara Williams
Snapp
April 4, 1943-
March 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Barbara A. Williams Snapp of Columbus transitioned home peacefully on Sunday at her residence. She was 76 years of age.
The daughter of Major, Sr. and Susie Snell Williams, Ms. Snapp was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1961 graduate of Spencer High School. She attended Columbus Technical College and was a devout member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church. She retired following 25 dedicated years as a Corrections Officer with the Department of Juvenile Justice at the Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center. Because of her love for children, Ms. Snapp also worked at Pinehurst Christian School. She travelled extensively in the U. S. and abroad, and loved photography and gardening. She had a charming personality and never met a stranger.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Linden Fitzgerald Wilson.
She will truly be missed by: her children, Karla Summers (Pierre), Blane Wilson (Winefreda), Michele Edmonds (Emerald) and Jennifer Wimberly (Jamall); ten grandchildren, Pierre II (Tracie), Tifani (JaCori), Tammi, Korre (Bianca), Blane II (Cotilde),Austin, Ellis, Everett, Reese and Harper; eight great grandchildren, Pierre III, TraCeya, JaCori, Jr., Jace, London, Korre II, Bella and King; one great grandchild, Korre II; two brothers, Major Williams (Lois) and Calvin Williams; two sisters, Maggie Turnipseed and Susie McGinty (William); a loving caregiver, Felicia Wynn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, to include four devoted cousins, Beverly Thomas, Brenda Forman, Larry Thomas and Jimmy Williams; other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Snapp will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12 noon at Liberty Hill Baptist Church with Rev. James G. Davis, pastor officiating. The interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2020