Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Liberty Hill Baptist Church

Barbara Williams Snapp


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Williams Snapp Obituary
Barbara Williams
Snapp
April 4, 1943-
March 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Barbara A. Williams Snapp of Columbus transitioned home peacefully on Sunday at her residence. She was 76 years of age.
The daughter of Major, Sr. and Susie Snell Williams, Ms. Snapp was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1961 graduate of Spencer High School. She attended Columbus Technical College and was a devout member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church. She retired following 25 dedicated years as a Corrections Officer with the Department of Juvenile Justice at the Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center. Because of her love for children, Ms. Snapp also worked at Pinehurst Christian School. She travelled extensively in the U. S. and abroad, and loved photography and gardening. She had a charming personality and never met a stranger.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Linden Fitzgerald Wilson.
She will truly be missed by: her children, Karla Summers (Pierre), Blane Wilson (Winefreda), Michele Edmonds (Emerald) and Jennifer Wimberly (Jamall); ten grandchildren, Pierre II (Tracie), Tifani (JaCori), Tammi, Korre (Bianca), Blane II (Cotilde),Austin, Ellis, Everett, Reese and Harper; eight great grandchildren, Pierre III, TraCeya, JaCori, Jr., Jace, London, Korre II, Bella and King; one great grandchild, Korre II; two brothers, Major Williams (Lois) and Calvin Williams; two sisters, Maggie Turnipseed and Susie McGinty (William); a loving caregiver, Felicia Wynn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, to include four devoted cousins, Beverly Thomas, Brenda Forman, Larry Thomas and Jimmy Williams; other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Snapp will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12 noon at Liberty Hill Baptist Church with Rev. James G. Davis, pastor officiating. The interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -