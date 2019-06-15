Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barron Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barron Preston

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Barron Preston In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
Barron Sowell Preston
10.03.84 - 06.15.18
Our Dearest Barron,
When your beautiful heart stopped beating, our hearts broke in two, knowing that here on earth, there will not be another quite like you. We loved you every day of your life, and we will miss you every day for the rest of ours. Our precious, one-of-a-kind Brother and Son, you are a part of us yesterday, today, always, and forever.

We love and miss you,

~ Ashley and Mama ~
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.