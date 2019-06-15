|
|
In Loving Memory
Barron Sowell Preston
10.03.84 - 06.15.18
Our Dearest Barron,
When your beautiful heart stopped beating, our hearts broke in two, knowing that here on earth, there will not be another quite like you. We loved you every day of your life, and we will miss you every day for the rest of ours. Our precious, one-of-a-kind Brother and Son, you are a part of us yesterday, today, always, and forever.
We love and miss you,
~ Ashley and Mama ~
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from June 15 to June 16, 2019