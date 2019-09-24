|
|
Barry
Mitchell
August 1, 1945-
September 5, 2019
Atlanta, Georgia- Barry Aven Mitchell, 74, has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior. He passed surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, September 5th 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
Barry was born and raised in Columbus; preceded in death by his father, Eugene Mirt Mitchell Jr; his mother, Mildred Brakefield Mitchell; his brother, Eugene Mirt Mitchell III; his sister, Judy Mitchell Arnett. He leaves his wife, Jane Dyer-Fadgen Mitchell; his daughter, Emily Mitchell White; his son, Barry Andrew Mitchell; his brother, John Dennis Mitchell (Alice Mitchell); his sister, Jenny Mitchell Collins (Mike Collins); his grandson, Connor Mitchell White; many adoring nieces, nephews and close friends.
In honor of Barry his family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service at Wynnton United Methodist Church, 2412 Wynnton Rd. Columbus, GA 31906 on Saturday, October 5th at 10:30am.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019