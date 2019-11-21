|
|
Barry Rogers
Davis
July 09, 1958-
November 19, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Columbus Police Corporal Barry Rogers Davis, 61, of Columbus, GA. died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside services with Columbus Police Department Honors will be held 2:00 PM Friday, November 22, 2019 in Parkhill Cemetery with Police Chaplain Cpl. Donald Hall officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory.
Barry was born July 09, 1958 in San Diego, California son of Amelia R. Davis of Columbus, Ga. and the late George S. Davis. His family relocated to Columbus in 1963 where he attended Columbus High School graduating in 1963. He later graduated from Columbus College. Barry joined the Columbus Police Department in 1977 as a cadet and retired after 41 years from the Detective Division. He rejoined the Police Department as a Reserve officer working until his death on Tuesday. Barry was a member of the Columbian Masonic Lodge #7 and the Pistol Team winning and placing in numerous matches during his career.
Survivors include his mother Amelia, son, Brian R. Davis, brother, Alan G. Davis (Bunnie), nephew Arthur Davis (Lucy), very close family friend Gary Rockledge, uncle, Amos Rogers and many cousins.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to the St. Michael Foundation in care of The Fraternal Order of Police 1222 Broadway Columbus, Georgia 31901 or .
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019