Beatrice A. French
1929 - 2020
Beatrice A.
French
October 29, 1929-
June 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Beatrice A. French, 90, transitioned her life Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Magnolia Manor. A Private Homegoing Celebration will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 3:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Rev. J.W. Jones officiating. Visitation will be at 2:00 until funeral hour. Interment will be Friday, June 26, 2020 12:30 pm at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Mrs. French was born October 29, 1929 to the late Joel Allen and Mary Maddox in Union Springs, AL. At the age of 12, she moved to Columbus, joined 24th Street Baptist Church, where she song in the choir and served on Usher Board. Mrs. French later joined Peaceful Missionary Baptist Church, where she became Mother of the Church, song in the choir and served faithfully until her health started to decline. She enjoyed spending time with family, singing gospel hymns, cooking and she loved to DRESS. Mrs. French was preceded by her parents; her husband of 30 years, Clarence French, 3 children, Calvin Allen, Marvin Bell and Yvonne Threatt. She leaves to cherish her precious memories 7 grandchildren, Calvin Allen, Jr., Reginald Jackson, Jonathan Threatt, William Allen, Cynthia Allen Burns, Tamika Williams, Tywanna (Laucian) White; a sister, Katie Bell Penegar; a son-in-law, Clarence Threat; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel
JUN
25
Service
03:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
JUN
26
Interment
12:30 PM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
