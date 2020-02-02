|
|
Beatrice Geneva
Hodges (Anthony) Duncan
March 24, 1925-
January 11, 2020
Columbus, GA- How do you say goodbye to a mother who still lives in your heart. She lost her own mother at twelve to pneumonia. She had 5 sisters, 4 brothers and her father, but she would be the one to raise her baby sister. These life events instilled a desire to care for family and others, which would lead her to become a nurse during WWII.
She would attend The School of Nursing at Jefferson Hospital in Roanoke as a Cadet in the Army Nurse Corps. While tending a chronically ill patient, Dr. Hugh Trout, founder of Jefferson Hospital came thru her ward. She spoke up, suggesting a new drug, penicillin, which she had read about, may help the patient. The head nurse was disturbed a student would offer advice to the doctor. However, Dr. Trout felt the idea had merit and prescribed it. The patient improved, left the hospital and joined the army to serve in WWII. Soon after she would meet a young intern in the Army Medical Corp. They would marry and continue their service and training in Ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.
From this beginning there would be many temporary homes and children along the way from Chicago, Decatur, Korea (Dad), Japan, and finally settling in Atlanta. Family was always at the heart of life for Moma, but she continued nursing, first helping Dad open his office, then as a nurse at Piedmont Hospital. She later remarried, left the hospital to do private duty work and eventually moved to be with family in Columbus. She became active in AGLOW, ministered to women in prison, continued private duty at St Francis, all while keeping her family a priority.
Moma was a like a sunflower that seeds prosper and grow wherever they land. Her zest for life is in all her children. She never met a stranger and her smile was always present. She was truly an amazing woman. Smart, funny, pretty, fabulous cook, and loved to sing in her beautiful jazz voice. She studied Judo, avid gardener, a good and patient listener. Grandma's farmhouse was where ALL the grandkids wanted to be.
She is now with her daughter, our dear sister Judy. Moma is the last of her siblings to be with her parents Nora and Joe. Time will bring us all back together, but for now we will keep her alive in our hearts. Daughter: Fana Love (daughter, Jade); Sons: Reid Anthony, Clay Anthony, Richard Anthony, and Ken Duncan; Son-in-law: Bill Dykes; Jewish son Larry Love; Grandchildren: Joshua, Danielle [Jonathan], Kendall [Dylan], Christy, Christian, Elizabeth, Victoria, Tiffany, Samantha; Great grandchildren: Abigail, Adeline, Kingston, Gage, Trinity, and Tori.
We will take Moma home to be next to her parents in Rocky Mount, Virginia.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 2, 2020