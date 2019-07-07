Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Interment
Following Services
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Belvin L. Coney


1951 - 2019
Belvin L. Coney Obituary
Belvin L.
Coney
July 10, 1951-
June 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Belvin Lee Coney, SSGT (Retired) transitioned home Saturday at his residence. He was 67 years of age.
The son of the late Augustus Coney and Annie L. Holmes, Mr. Coney was born in Waverly Hall, GA and was a 1968 graduate of the William H. Spencer High School. He was a member of Holsey Chapel CME Church and was currently attending St. James CME Church. He was a United States Air Force Veteran who retired following 20 years of dedicated service. Following his military career, he obtained an Associates degree from Meadows College, and was employed with Peek Paving Company.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his children, Belvin L. Coney, Jr. (Stacey), Erica Jade Coney Jones (Raymond), Joshua L. Coney, Angel Barker and Katie O. Nichols; seven grandchildren, a sister, Ruby Lucas; three brothers, Benjamin Lucas (Trina), Gerald Coney and Craig Coney; four aunts, Classie Holmes, Lois Holmes, Lilia Freeman and Lillie Sherman (Mars); a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to include Isabella Phillips and Evelyn Williams.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Coney will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Progressive Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Rev. W. J. Clark will officiate. Visitation is Tuesday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 7, 2019
