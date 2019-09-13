|
Troy, AL- Ben Brookins, age 65, of Troy, Alabama passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Section 31 Garden of Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus. Family will receive friends in The Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm following graveside services.
Ben was born on February 23, 1954 in Columbus, GA to the late Gaynell & Willie L. Brookins. Ben graduated from Bullock County High School in Union Springs, AL. He worked for Northfolk Railroad Company building bridges for over 25 years. In his free time, he enjoyed car racing and tennis.
Ben's parents, Willie and Gaynell; sisters, Betty Jean Brookins and Mary Blythe and brother, Willie L. Brookins, Jr. preceded him in death.
Survivors include his twin daughters, Tara and Trinity Brookins; grandchildren, Kayla, Rhea, Chance, Destiny, and Alexis; great grandchildren, Addy and Ashton; and sisters, Linda Hubbard, Janice Allen, Patricia Garrett and Barbara Brookins.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019