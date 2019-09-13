Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Section 31 Garden of Parkhill Cemetery
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Brookins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Brookins


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben Brookins Obituary
Ben
Brookins
February 23, 1954-
September 10, 2019
Troy, AL- Ben Brookins, age 65, of Troy, Alabama passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Section 31 Garden of Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus. Family will receive friends in The Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm following graveside services.
Ben was born on February 23, 1954 in Columbus, GA to the late Gaynell & Willie L. Brookins. Ben graduated from Bullock County High School in Union Springs, AL. He worked for Northfolk Railroad Company building bridges for over 25 years. In his free time, he enjoyed car racing and tennis.
Ben's parents, Willie and Gaynell; sisters, Betty Jean Brookins and Mary Blythe and brother, Willie L. Brookins, Jr. preceded him in death.
Survivors include his twin daughters, Tara and Trinity Brookins; grandchildren, Kayla, Rhea, Chance, Destiny, and Alexis; great grandchildren, Addy and Ashton; and sisters, Linda Hubbard, Janice Allen, Patricia Garrett and Barbara Brookins.
Fond memories and condolences may be left for the Brookins family at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now