Ben Frank

Billings III

February 5, 1933-

March 1, 2019

Moultrie, Georgia- Ben Frank Billings III, 86, of Moultrie, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Legacy Village at Park Regency.

Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Cobb Funeral Chapel with Mr. Ben Billings and the Rev. Hugh Ward officiating. Private graveside rites will follow.

Mr. Billings' sons and grandsons will serve as casketbearers.

Born February 5, 1933 in Columbus GA, he was the son of the late Ben Frank Billings, Jr. and Emmie Marie Blackman Billings. Mr. Billings was a 1951 Columbus High School graduate and in 1957 he graduated from the University of Georgia. He was a United States Army Veteran where he was a decorated member of the Rifle and Pistol Team. He retired as a Moultrie International Inc. Truck and Tractor dealer (formerly International Harvester). Mr. Billings sponsored the Moultrie International Little League Baseball Team. He served on the stadium committee in charge of replacing wooden seats to the present aluminum seats and member of the Packer Booster Club. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife, India Greene Billings of Moultrie; sons, Ben E. Billings and Linda of Columbus, GA, Robin Billings and Donna of Moultrie, Tracy Billings and Kathleen of DeSota TX, John Billings of Moultrie, Jason Billings and Tonya of Columbus GA; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Hollis H. Billings of Pine Mountain GA.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019