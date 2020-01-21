Home

Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Schomburg Road Baptist Church
Ben Harrington IV


1998 - 2020
Ben Harrington IV Obituary
Ben
Harrington IV
June 16, 1998-
January 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ben Harrington IV , 21 of Columbus, GA, passed away on January 17,2020. A memorial service will be held 11:00am et Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Schomburg Road Baptist Church.
Ben was a graduate of Shaw high school 2017. He was a member of Schomburg Road Baptist Church, Loved hunting and fishing and was a member of Humber Farms hunting club.
He is preceded in death by grandmother Connie Harrington,Great grand parents Herbert &Betty Money,and Hubert & Mary lou Williams, great grandfather James Elkins, great grandmother Juanita Harrington.
He is survived by his mother Aimee Harrington,stepfather Brent Parker, father James Harrington, stepmother Tonya Harrington, brothers Brandon Newman and Paul Bryan. grand parents Johnny and Kathy Williams, Bennie Harrington (Valorie) uncle Josh Williams, uncle Billy Harrington, great grandmother Louise Elkins, great grandfather James Harrington Sr., as well as several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 21, 2020
