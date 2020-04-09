|
Benjamin C.
Shavers
March 10, 1949-
April 7, 2020
Richland, GA- Benjamin C Shavers 71 of Richland Ga. went to be with our Lord on April 7, 2020. Faithful Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend. Ben was the perfect example of how a man should take care of his family. He unselfishly raised 4 children and 3 grandchildren and took care of 2 brothers in law until their passings. He always felt led to help others and many times he would feed, clothe and shelter them. Ben never met a stranger and loved his Bethel Tabernacle Assembly of God family. He was retired from American General Insurance company in Columbus Ga. He was preceded in death by his parents Hiram and Maggie Shavers, his wife of 47 years Faye Shavers, 2 brothers Aaron and James Shavers, a daughter Donna Martin, grandson Robert Bennett and 2 great granddaughters. Survivors include a sister Brenda (Bobby) Sanes, 2 brothers Richard (Shalina) Shavers and Donnie (Cindy) Shavers, 2 sister in laws Florence and Peggy Shavers, a daughter Tammy Pierce, son Kenneth (Michelle) Bennett and son Alton (Ginnifer) Shavers. 11 Grandchildren Teresa, Angela, Stanley, Penny, Tiffany, Sarah, Sherri, Kenneth, Curt, Justin and Kendall and 29 great grandchildren. Special thanks to his caretaker Kay Carr, nurse Shanna and Kindred Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Bethel Tabernacle at a later date
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2020