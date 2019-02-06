Bennie G.

Baskin

March 31, 1941-

February 2, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. Bennie Gene Baskin transitioned peacefully Sunday at home surrounded by his family. He was 77 years of age.

The son of the late Willie, Sr. and Leida Weems Baskin, Mr. Baskin was born in Union Springs, AL and was a member of Brucefield Missionary Baptist Church. He retired following 32 years of dedicated service from Morton Machine Works. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Shirley Jones Baskin; a son, Derrick Jones; four siblings, Willie, Jr., Charles and Johnny Baskin and Doris Mitchell, and two beloved in-laws, Lonnel Coats and Frazier Baskin.

Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: a son, Amoiad Baskin (Juanita); two daughters, Peggy Russ (Joel) and Tamala Hightower (Willie); twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren; three brothers, Edward Baskin (Mildred), James Baskin (Yvonne) and Terry Baskin; four sisters, Savanna Coats, Marianne Dixon (William), Irma J. Cotton (Ben) and Charlene Mitchell (Walter); a sister-in-law, Ladell Baskin; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Baskin will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Progressive Chapel with interment at Green Acres Cemetery. Brother Elliott C. Glasgow will officiate. Visitation is Thursday, 2 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019