Bennie
Harris
June 7, 1936-
May 15, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Bennie Harris, 82, passed Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Greater Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3000 12th Ave., Columbus, GA 31904 with Rev. Dr. Marcus Gibson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, GA 31904. Visitation will be today, Monday, May 20, 2019 from 1:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Harris was born June 7, 1936 in Hamilton, GA to the late John Henry Harris and Mattie Lou Dozier. He was loved by many for his humous nature and loved spending time with friends and family. Mr. Harris retired from Columbus Foundry. He is preceded by his parents; a brother, John Harris and three sisters, Mary Frances Curry, Rochelle Lester and Maude Worrells. Mr. Harris leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife, Myrtistine Harris; his children, Ronnie Walker, Darryl Walker, Terri Jenkins, Carolyn Walker, Edith (Mike) Walker, Yolanda (Dale) Bennett and Verlinda Harris; his siblings, Lewis Harris, Willie Harris and Beatrice Snow; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 20, 2019