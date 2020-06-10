Bennie James
1956 - 2020
Bennie
James
July 22, 1956-
June 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Bennie James, 63, of Columbus, GA passed on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Patrick T. Brown, officiating. Public visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Bennie James was born July 22, 1956 in Buffalo, NY to Mr. Bennie Bowman and Ms. Jeannie James. He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL and was employed with the Greyhound Bus Lines in Columbus, GA for over 55 years.
Survivors include his father, Bennie Bowman; mother, Jeannie Mae James; one brother, Morris (Kim) Bowman of Phenix City, AL; four sisters, Rosie (Glenn) Bickham of Servern, Maryland, Mary (Channey) Alexander of Phenix City, AL, Christine (Keith) Jackson of Pelham, AL and Barbara (Tim) Jones of Columbus, Ga; a very devoted friend, Priscilla Flint of Columbus, Ga; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
I met Bennie while working with Paz Amigos. He was so hepeful in scheduling and obtaining bus tickets for our Amigos. He would stay late and really appreciated the plight of each Amigo. I will truly miss Bennie and regret that I didn't spent more time to know him better.
Danny Ginter
Friend
June 9, 2020
I am heartbroken to hear about Bennie's passing. He was such a KIND, GOOD man. I work with a non-profit called Paz Amigos and he helped our 'amigos' always with a kind and loving heart. He had the BEST laugh. I loved that he called me 'doll.' I cannot believe he is gone. Please know how much he was respected and admire. Much love and comfort to all the family. I feel we have just lost one of ours...
Rita Ellis
Friend
