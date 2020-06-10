I am heartbroken to hear about Bennie's passing. He was such a KIND, GOOD man. I work with a non-profit called Paz Amigos and he helped our 'amigos' always with a kind and loving heart. He had the BEST laugh. I loved that he called me 'doll.' I cannot believe he is gone. Please know how much he was respected and admire. Much love and comfort to all the family. I feel we have just lost one of ours...

Rita Ellis

Friend