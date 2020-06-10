Bennie
James
July 22, 1956-
June 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Bennie James, 63, of Columbus, GA passed on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Patrick T. Brown, officiating. Public visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Bennie James was born July 22, 1956 in Buffalo, NY to Mr. Bennie Bowman and Ms. Jeannie James. He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL and was employed with the Greyhound Bus Lines in Columbus, GA for over 55 years.
Survivors include his father, Bennie Bowman; mother, Jeannie Mae James; one brother, Morris (Kim) Bowman of Phenix City, AL; four sisters, Rosie (Glenn) Bickham of Servern, Maryland, Mary (Channey) Alexander of Phenix City, AL, Christine (Keith) Jackson of Pelham, AL and Barbara (Tim) Jones of Columbus, Ga; a very devoted friend, Priscilla Flint of Columbus, Ga; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.