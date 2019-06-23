Benny Lamar

Cole

February 19, 1927-

June 18, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Benny Lamar Cole, 92, of Phenix City, AL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA.

A celebration of life funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm EST on Monday afternoon, June 24, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Rev. Don Latham officiating. A private interment with Military Honors will follow on Tuesday at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 to 4:00 pm EST prior to the service at the funeral home in Phenix City.

Mr. Cole was born February 19, 1927 in Lee County, AL, son of the late Ed Cole and Laura Elizabeth Pittman Cole. He was the owner /operator of Cole's Barber Shop in Phenix City for many wonderful years. His barber shop was a fixture of many stories and memories that touched lives far and wide. He loved sharing politics and history as change took place in our surrounding community. He enjoyed spending quiet time sitting on his porch at home observing nature and the many things that surrounded him. Mr. Cole was a member of the Phenix City River Rats, and a member of the American Legion in Phenix City. He served our country proudly and was a WWII Veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Cole was a gentleman who loved his family deeply and was known as a man of great character. He was a Baptist by faith and attended Lakewood Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Eddie Cole, Jack Cole, Jim Cole, and Bill Cole.

He is survived by his beautiful bride of 69 years, Miriam Maxine Rushing Cole, one daughter, Sherry Cole Valentini and husband Allen, two grandchildren, Trey Valentini (Brandy), and Lacey Elizabeth Valentini, and two very precious great grandchildren, William and Evelyn Valentini, several nieces, nephews, extended family, and numerous friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to the Columbus Hospice House in memory of Mr. Benny Cole. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary