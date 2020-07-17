Bereathy

Williams

July 13, 1966-

July 13, 2020

Columbus, GA- Ms. Bereathy Williams, 54, of Columbus passed on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. A Memorial Service for Ms. Williams will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 2915 - 14th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31904. Pastor Seth Hon will deliver the Eulogy.

Ms. Bereathy Williams was born on July 13, 1966 in Columbus, Georgia and lived a beautiful life with her Mother and caregiver, Nancy Marlowe. Ms. Bereathy leaves to cherish her fond memories a loving Mother; two aunts, Daisy Lipscomb (Daniel) and Annetta Sneed both of Columbus; one uncle, Roy White, Columbus; other relatives, friends, neighbors and church members.

Final arrangements were entrusted to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus, Georgia 31901.





