Bereathy Williams
1966 - 2020
Bereathy
Williams
July 13, 1966-
July 13, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Bereathy Williams, 54, of Columbus passed on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. A Memorial Service for Ms. Williams will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 2915 - 14th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31904. Pastor Seth Hon will deliver the Eulogy.
Ms. Bereathy Williams was born on July 13, 1966 in Columbus, Georgia and lived a beautiful life with her Mother and caregiver, Nancy Marlowe. Ms. Bereathy leaves to cherish her fond memories a loving Mother; two aunts, Daisy Lipscomb (Daniel) and Annetta Sneed both of Columbus; one uncle, Roy White, Columbus; other relatives, friends, neighbors and church members.
Final arrangements were entrusted to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus, Georgia 31901.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
