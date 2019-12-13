|
Beretha
Crawford (Fagin-Kalu)
March 13, 1945-
December 5, 2019
College Park, GA- Ms. Beretha Crawford (Fagin-Kalu), 74, of College Park, GA, formerly of Russell County, AL, passed Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mt. Mariah A.M.E. Church, Cottonton, AL with Rev. Dr. Jo Ann Sumbry, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Crawford was born March 13, 1945 in Russell County, AL to the late Charlie Crawford and the late Rose Crawford. She was a member of Mt. Mariah A.M.E. Church, Cottonton, AL, a graduate of Glennville High School and retired from Keebler Cookie Company.
Survivors include one son, Johnny R. Fagin; two daughters, Gequetta R. Jenkins (Rodney) and Brittany J. Fagin; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a special niece, Shannon Forte, and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 13, 2019