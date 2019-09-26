Home

Lunsford Funeral Home
209 Court Street
Cuthbert, GA 39840
(229) 732-2148
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lunsford Funeral Home
209 Court Street
Cuthbert, GA 39840
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Northside Cemetery
Lumpkin, GA
Bernadine Mason Jones


1934 - 2019
Bernadine Mason Jones Obituary
Bernadine Mason
Jones
December 12, 1934-
September 24, 2019
Lumpkin, GA- Bernadine Mason Jones, 84, of Lumpkin, GA passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Northside Cemetery in Lumpkin with Rev. Mike McGlaun officiating.
Mrs. Jones was born on December 12, 1934 in Stewart County, GA the daughter of the late Roy Bernard "Ickey" Mason and Irene Smith Mason Dunaway. She was retired as a secretary from Kraft Foods of Charlotte, NC after 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert P. Jones, a brother, Walter W. Mason, a nephew, Walter Mason, Jr. and a great niece, Amanda Lea Mason.
Survivors include a brother, Arthur Gary (Carol) Mason of Lumpkin, nieces, Kim (Mike) Goare, Kasi (Benji) Horton, great nieces, Hailee Goare and Addison Horton and great nephews, Mason Hunter Horton and Benjamin Nathan Horton, Jr. all of Lumpkin.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Lumpkin Baptist Church or the Northside Cemetery Fund.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019
