Bernard "BJ"
Allen
September 20, 1987-
December 6, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Mr. Bernard Jacques Allen, affectionately known as "BJ", 32, of Smiths Station, AL passed Friday, December 6, 2019 in Opelika, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Charlie Sanders, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Allen was born September 20, 1987 in Russell County, AL to Jennifer Allen Dawson. He was a member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he served as the musician and worked at East Smiths Station Elementary School.
Survivors include his mother,Jennifer Allen Dawson (Donald); grandparents, Rev. Fred Griffin and Willie Ann Griffin; three siblings, Dominic Rudd, Delundra Dawson, and Javasia Allen; great grandparents, Fred Griffin, Sr., Sarah Williams, and Solomon (Annie) Allen and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 13, 2019