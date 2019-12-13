Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Hill Baptist Church
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Allen


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Allen Obituary
Bernard "BJ"
Allen
September 20, 1987-
December 6, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Mr. Bernard Jacques Allen, affectionately known as "BJ", 32, of Smiths Station, AL passed Friday, December 6, 2019 in Opelika, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Charlie Sanders, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Allen was born September 20, 1987 in Russell County, AL to Jennifer Allen Dawson. He was a member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he served as the musician and worked at East Smiths Station Elementary School.
Survivors include his mother,Jennifer Allen Dawson (Donald); grandparents, Rev. Fred Griffin and Willie Ann Griffin; three siblings, Dominic Rudd, Delundra Dawson, and Javasia Allen; great grandparents, Fred Griffin, Sr., Sarah Williams, and Solomon (Annie) Allen and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -