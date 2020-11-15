1/
Bernard Floyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Bernard Floyd
November 7, 2020
Stone Mountain, Georgia - Mr. Bernard Floyd, 87, of Stone Mountain, GA passed Saturday, November 7, 2020. A Graveside Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Floyd will be held at 12:00PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hillandale Memorial Gardens 6201 Hillandale Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation is 5:00PM-7:00PM Friday at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Memories of Mr. Floyd will be cherished by his loving wife, Marie Floyd, sons Darryl and Rodney (Denise), and a host of family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hillandale Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 13, 2020
I am saddened today in acknowledging the death and funeralizing of my brother at a time when I cannot be there because of Covid-19.However,
Marie,Darryl,Rodney and Denise,please know that my heart is spiritually
there.
Vivian (Floyd ) Perry
Sister
November 13, 2020
Vivian (Floyd) Perry
Sister
November 13, 2020
I remember Coach Floyd as my homeroom teacher at Carver high school in Columbus Ga.
Sara Tarver Taylor
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved