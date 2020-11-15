Mr. Bernard Floyd
November 7, 2020
Stone Mountain, Georgia - Mr. Bernard Floyd, 87, of Stone Mountain, GA passed Saturday, November 7, 2020. A Graveside Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Floyd will be held at 12:00PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hillandale Memorial Gardens 6201 Hillandale Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation is 5:00PM-7:00PM Friday at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Memories of Mr. Floyd will be cherished by his loving wife, Marie Floyd, sons Darryl and Rodney (Denise), and a host of family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 15, 2020.