Bernard
Foster, Jr.
May 31, 1982-
April 4, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Bernard Foster, Jr., 37, transitioned his life Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services for the immediate family only will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 11:00 am at Green Acres Cemetery. Rev. James Gant, pastor of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church will be officiating. There will be 'No Public' visitation according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Georgia. Mr. Foster was born May 31, 1982, Columbus, Georgia, the son of Bernard Foster, Sr. and Dawn Foster. He was highly intelligent and a jack of many trades. If Mr. Foster didn't know how to do something, he would either ask someone or find it on YouTube. Mr. Foster was a 2000 graduate of Hardaway High School, Columbus, Georgia and was AKA Black, Jody, Lil Jody and Jody B just to name a few. Mr. Foster's favorite food was simple….FOOD. He will always be remembered as smart, loving and sarcastic. Mr. Foster leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving parents, Bernard Foster, Sr and Dawn Foster; two daughters, Arleigh Foster and Presley Foster; two sisters, Katrine Foster and Sidney Hawkins-Thompson; a brother, Darien Foster; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2020