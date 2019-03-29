Bernard L.

Taylor, Sr.

December 16, 1952-

March 21, 2019

Hampton, GA- Mr. Bernard "BooJack" Taylor, Sr., 66, formerly of Columbus, GA, passed Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Southern Regional Medical Center, Riverdale, GA.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Word of God Christian Ministries Church with Pastor Michael J. Gray, officiating. Public viewing will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Willie Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA from 3-6 p.m. EST. Family only 6-7 p.m. EST.

Mr. Taylor was born December 16, 1952 in Columbus, GA to the late Cortez Taylor, Sr. and Felomon Kylow Taylor. He was formerly employed with Columbus Foundry for a number of years and later moved to Morrow, GA where he was employed at Piedmont Hospital, the Atlanta Braves and Park and Fly. Bernard was a 1971 graduate of Spencer High School.

Survivors include his wife, Loretta Boswell Taylor of Hampton, GA; one daughter, Crystal R. Perry (Craig) of Hampton, GA; two sons, Bernard Taylor, Jr. of Hampton, GA and Darnell Taylor (Cicely) of Riverdale, GA; three brothers, Gerald Bowden and Melvin Taylor both of Morrow, GA and Cortez Taylor of Columbus, GA; one sister, Victoria Taylor Jackson (Walter) of Morrow, GA; six grandchildren, Kaderrius Baugh of Columbus, GA; Savon and Malik Perry of Hampton, GA and Amarius Harris Taylor of North Carolina; Zakirah and Jada Stokley, Niyonna and Ryan Taylor all of Riverdale, GA and a host of other relatives and friends.

