For more information about
Bernard Burnham
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Daytona Beach, FL- Bernard LeRoy "Van" Burnham, Jr., 65, of Daytona Beach, Florida passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Father Patterson officiating. Burial will be in Parkhill Cemetery. Family will visit with friends on Monday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the St. Elmo Room at Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia.
Bernard LeRoy Burnham, Jr. "Van" was born on February 21, 1953 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Mary Agnes Dix Burnham and Bernard LeRoy Burnham. Van has lived in Florida for over 30 years where he worked as a CPA and retired to Daytona Beach. Van was a member of St. Brendon Catholic Church in Ormond Beach, Florida. He was married to the late Dianna O'Neal Burnham. Van loved music and was a volunteer with the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and served for two years with the Peace Corps.
Survivors include his sisters: Mary Agnes Burnham Hood (Robert Hood, Sr.), Barbara Anne Burnham Camp, and Patricia Diane Burnham Higgins (Carl Higgins); his Aunt Eleanor Burnham; nine nieces and nephews; sixteen great nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Please visit www.shcolumbus.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019
