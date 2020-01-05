|
|
Bernard
Silverstein
May 8, 1922 -
January 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Bernard Silverstein, 97, passed away on Saturday morning January 4, 2020 in the loving care of Columbus Hospice.
Born in Atlanta, GA on May 8, 1922, he was the loving husband of Helen Bottigheimer Silverstein for over 74 years, and the son of William & Bertha Silverstein of Atlanta, GA and Indianapolis, IN. He spent his early teenage years growing up in Indianapolis, IN. He moved to Columbus, Georgia in 1975.
He was a WW II Veteran and enlisted in the Army-Air Forces on 26 January 42. He served in the Pacific primarily in Papua New Guinea and the Southern Philippines. He was Honorably Discharged from the 1030th AAF on 2 June 45 with multiple awards and decorations.
He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Silverstein and their son Dennis Silverstein.
He is survived by his son Michael Silverstein (Susan) of Columbus, GA, granddaughters Lisa Nash (Jeff) of Atlanta, GA and Jill Halverstam (Andrew) of Charlotte, NC, great grandchildren Zoe Nash, Eli Nash, Oliver Halverstam and Ivey Halverstam, and his sister Joan Kravtin of Columbus, GA.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverdale Cemetery with Rabbi Brian Glusman officiating. Striffler-Hamby of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shearith Israel Synagogue Columbus, GA at P.O. Box 5515 Columbus, GA 31906, or Columbus Hospice at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 5, 2020