Bernice

Brewer

July 4, 1942-

February 17, 2019

Columbus, GA- Bernice Brewer, age 76 resident of Fortson, Georgia passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at piedmont Midtown Medical Center. Mrs. Brewer, daughter of the late Edward Dudley Barbay and Mary Englert Barbay was born July 4, 1942 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. Her last job was bookkeeper at Columbus Store Equipment. Prior to that, she was a Vice President and General Manager of Warehouse Foods. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. Mrs. Brewer enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, reading a good book and an avid fan of Survivor.

She is preceded in death by two brothers and husband Willard Brewer. Mrs. Brewer is survived by one daughter, Julie Page and her husband Chris of Menifee, California; three sons. David Brewer and his wife Belinda of Columbus, Michael Brewer and his wife Lorrie of Columbus and John Brewer of Fortson; her brother, Stephen Barbay and his wife Catherine of August, Georgia; 15 grandchildren, Paul, Josh, Angela, Brandon, Melody, Morgan, Candice, Jacob, Tyler, Ryan, Kalee, Brittney, Hollie. Johnna, Hannah; 23 great-grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby at 10:00am with visitation Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm Condolences may be offered by visiting www.shcolumbus.com Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary