Bernice

Coachman

April 1, 1955-

April 28, 2020

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Bernice Coachman, 65, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Martin Army Hospital, Ft. Benning, GA. A Graveside service for the immediate family will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Bethel AME Church Cemetery, Rev. D'andre Gillespie will be officiating.

Mrs. Bernice Coachman was born on April 1, 1955 to the late Joel Lee Thornton and Catherine Banks Thornton in Columbus, GA and was a 1973 graduate of Cusseta Industrial High School in Cusseta, GA. She worked at an assembly line operator for MASBAC, Smith and Nephew and Sunshine Bakery and was a dedicated member of Kingsville Baptist Church where she was in charge of the youth department, on the kitchen committee and was a Deaconess.

She leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Rev. Oliver Coachman, Jr.; one daughter, LaToya M. Thornton, Danville, VA; two sons, Marcus G. Thornton (Julia), Goodlettsville, TN and Michael G. Coachman, Columbus; two sisters, Tynie Williams, (James) and Joann White both of Columbus; four brothers, Robert Thornton, Richland, Ezeal Thornton (Freddie), Cussetta, James Thornton (Joyce), Andrews, SC and Ronnie Thornton, Cusseta and many other relatives and friends.







